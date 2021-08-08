-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million.

VERU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veru by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 524,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth $4,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 352,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,435. The stock has a market cap of $557.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

