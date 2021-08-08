$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 782,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGCP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 2,972,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,440. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

