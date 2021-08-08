$0.59 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.57. Trex reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,165. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.27. 756,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,111. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11.

Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

