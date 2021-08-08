$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.
BFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of BFS stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,861. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
