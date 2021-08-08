$0.87 EPS Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.83. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

BKU stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 484,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,879. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

