0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $22.99 million and $270,755.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00080595 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.