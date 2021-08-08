-$1.03 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.78) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

BTAI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 250,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $645.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

