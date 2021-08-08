$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,355. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $128.80 on Friday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

