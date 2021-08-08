$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,781,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

