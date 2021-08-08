-$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the lowest is ($2.30). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.06) to ($6.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%.

ALBO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,893. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 57,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

