$138.53 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to announce $138.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.30 million and the highest is $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $545.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $555.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $17,451,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 684,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 192,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

HOPE opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

