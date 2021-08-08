$374.20 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post $374.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.60 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $307.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.80 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.