$374.20 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post $374.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.60 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $307.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.80 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

