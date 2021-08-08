46,186 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 619,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,036. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.02.

