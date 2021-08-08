5,740 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 242,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $298.53. 1,413,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

