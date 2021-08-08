$741.92 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post $741.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $736.60 million and the highest is $745.90 million. First Horizon posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

