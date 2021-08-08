908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 196,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,636. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.73 million and a PE ratio of -26.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,246. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 67.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

