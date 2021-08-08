$96.98 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce sales of $96.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.60 million and the highest is $97.19 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $90.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

