Aave (AAVE) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $345.21 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $350.81 or 0.00812335 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00098203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AAVE is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,937,454 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

