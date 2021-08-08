Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lowered by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.5% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.83. 1,392,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,288. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $322.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

