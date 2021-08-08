Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 11,421 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 5.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $54,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

