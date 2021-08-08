Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.50% from the company’s current price.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.90. 426,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,246. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $776.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $208,444.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $17,539,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,380,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,252,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

