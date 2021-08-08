Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 570,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $82.43. 9,692,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

