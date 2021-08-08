Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 570,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $82.43. 9,692,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Earnings History and Estimates for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

