Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,022,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,257,504. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

