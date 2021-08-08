Adams Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after buying an additional 148,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $229.08. The company had a trading volume of 943,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.91. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.00 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.78.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

