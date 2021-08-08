Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $5,952.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.98 or 0.00592320 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.