Akash Network Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00005725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $182.52 million and $1.04 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00124629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00145781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,822.97 or 1.00326439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00794900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 151,175,036 coins and its circulating supply is 72,993,774 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars.

