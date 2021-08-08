Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 2,347% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $324.38 million and $330.83 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.74 or 0.00278143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00127993 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00142449 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,059,675,545 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

