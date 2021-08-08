Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001886 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $95.91 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.89 or 0.00279926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032444 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $962.72 or 0.02229193 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,674,925,233 coins and its circulating supply is 3,177,668,282 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

