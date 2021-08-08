Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 400,247 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.00% of Aptiv worth $1,276,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mark Stevens lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $163.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

