Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,421,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,149,872 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Comcast worth $1,848,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,589,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.