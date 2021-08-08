Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254,723 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,165,425 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.53% of Electronic Arts worth $1,043,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.34. 2,401,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,930. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

