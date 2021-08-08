Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,461,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,870,686 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.59% of Amphenol worth $1,057,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $73.63. 1,529,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,609. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.