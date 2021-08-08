Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,014,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,530 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 0.5% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,347,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of EW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.21. 1,594,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,246. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,672,213. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

