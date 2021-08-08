Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,657,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 251,720 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of The Walt Disney worth $818,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $244,871,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $321.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

