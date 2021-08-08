Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1 Billion Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,386 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.82% of American Tower worth $1,003,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.12. 1,460,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.30. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.