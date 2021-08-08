Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $546.47 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,751,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of 3M worth $546,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after buying an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.13. 1,116,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,266. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

