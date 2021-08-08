Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $588.96 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.68% of Otis Worldwide worth $588,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 283.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $91.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

