Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $753.17 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.88% of Etsy worth $753,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 800.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Etsy by 214.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.36. 4,167,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,160. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.01. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

