Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,402,318 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,301,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,402,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Oracle worth $1,035,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $364,127,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,844,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $199,588,000 after acquiring an additional 602,288 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. 6,513,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,324,612. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,083,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

