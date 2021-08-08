Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 51,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,714.77. 1,024,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,513.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.