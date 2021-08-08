Alphacat Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $96,744.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00124629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00145781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,822.97 or 1.00326439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00794900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars.

