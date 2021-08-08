Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,618,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $31.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,344.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,470.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.