Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.20. Plexus posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.05. 65,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,801. Plexus has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

