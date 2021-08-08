Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.31. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,454 shares of company stock worth $1,478,689 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth $556,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.96. 350,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,600. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.30 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

