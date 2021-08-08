Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce $104.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $83.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $425.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.49 million to $427.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $507.42 million, with estimates ranging from $506.00 million to $508.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $647.93 million, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,121 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,962,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

