Analyzing ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) & Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 5.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems -127.33% N/A -51.82% Elys Game Technology -17.21% -22.83% -12.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Elys Game Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 3.47 -$7.25 million N/A N/A Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 2.46 -$9.94 million ($0.45) -9.24

ImageWare Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elys Game Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ImageWare Systems and Elys Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Elys Game Technology has a consensus price target of $8.26, suggesting a potential upside of 98.56%. Given Elys Game Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats ImageWare Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of NewAleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 100,000 online user accounts through 1,000 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 113 agency/ data transmission center locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

