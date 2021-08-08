Analyzing Orange (NYSE:ORAN) & Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Orange and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 8.64% 25.74% 4.14%

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Orange pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telenor ASA pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orange has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orange is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orange and Telenor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 1 5 2 0 2.13 Telenor ASA 0 8 2 0 2.20

Volatility and Risk

Orange has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $48.28 billion 0.62 $5.51 billion $1.95 5.76 Telenor ASA $13.10 billion 1.86 $1.85 billion $1.16 15.03

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Telenor ASA. Orange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Orange Company Profile

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile handsets, broadband equipment, and connected devices and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services and financial services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

