Anchor Neural World Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.50 Million (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $13.28 million and $9.50 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00825600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

