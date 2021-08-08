AnRKey X ($ANRX) Hits Market Cap of $8.89 Million

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $558,376.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00124457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.09 or 1.00038954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.88 or 0.00789521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,214,166 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

