ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.85-7.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.74. 297,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

